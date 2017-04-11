OGTAN seeks deadline for oil workers’ training abroad

By Sebastine Obasi

Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) has asked the federal government to issue a deadline for domestication of oil workers’ training in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos, President of the association, Dr. Afe Mayowa, said that Nigerian government should compel international oil companies to patronize indigenous oil and gas trainers in the training of their personnel to build human capacity locally as huge amount of money is exported daily under the guise of training abroad.

Mayowa said that the deadline which should be in phases would enable local trainers build training infrastructural facilities that meet international standards.

“We are standardizing our training programmes to meet international standards. Part of this is periodic auditing of our members. We are co-operating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in this direction”, he said.

According to him the association is already engaging the Chief Executive Officers of international oil companies, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NIPEX) on the benefits of local content and building of human capital capacity in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

While explaining the benefits of training workers in-country, Mayowa said that such timeline given for the end of gas flaring should be extended to trainings in Nigeria. “Timelines were given for gas flaring. The same should be extended to trainings in Nigeria. This will encourage building local capacity, as capital flight will be reduced, while employment of Nigerians will be enhanced,” he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming inauguration of OGTAN’s elected new national executive council at Eko Hotel on April 13, 2017, Mayowa said the executive secretary, NCDMB will present the keynote paper title: The Local Content and Human Development in the oil and Gas Industry, the journey so far.

“We would like to call on all oil companies in Nigeria and government institutions to collaborate and work with OGTAN in planning and executing their training in line with the NCDMB Act”, he said.