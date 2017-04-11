Breaking News
Translate

Obi felicitates with Dangote at 60

On 2:52 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Abakaliki—The immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as one Nigerian that believes in Nigeria and has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism to the Nigerian Project.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Speaking to journalists in Abakiliki during the wedding of Chief Frank Ogwuewu’s son, Obi  congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote who had just turned 60. He said that though Dangote  by force of habit  shunned all manner of celebrations, the successful industrialist was worthy to be celebrated by all standards in Nigeria and internationally; unlike many others who engage in revelry for no tangible or meaningful achievement.

Obi observed that the President of Dangote Group had made and still  makes tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian and African economies; giving credence to the assertion that indigenous entrepreneurs are good investors.

“Alhaji Dangote’s example”, Obi said, “has remained an inspiration to many African entrepreneurs”.

Obi revealed that serving with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the Presidential Economic Management Team and other Committees was an enriching experience: “The quality of his contributions at meetings and the depth of his concern for the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria and Africa are not only commendable, but should be emulated by all”.

Describing Dangote as a “Worthy Employer of Labour”, Obi said that whenever the economic history of Nigeria is written, his position was already guaranteed in indelible print.

Obi wished the celebrant well, and prayed the Almighty God to continue to guard and guide him.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.