NUT tasks state govts on funding of primary education

Mr Ikpe Obong, the Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has appealed to state governments to pay adequate attention to funding of primary education in the country.

Obong told the Newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that management of primary schools was purely the duty of the state and not that of local government administrators.

According to him, the constitution only gives local government participatory role in the management of primary schools.

“Since the local governments are only playing a participatory role, they are not to be in complete control of the funding of primary schools,” he said.

He insisted that it was the states’ responsibility to manage primary schools and not local governments.

“However, there was a controversy as to the interpretation of participatory role of the local governments as it concerns primary education before the Supreme Court’s interpretation.

“The Supreme Court in 2002 had interpreted in its ruling that the responsibility of primary education remains with the state not the local governments.

“ The local governments come in only to assist in one way or the other,” he said.

Obong said funding of the primary schools became a concern to the union because the paucity of fund has caused shortage of qualified teachers in schools.

“Why it becomes a problem to us is that when you want to recruit teachers into classrooms that are empty the local governments will say it does not have the money to pay.

“So if you recruit any further teachers you are on your own, because there is no money to pay; those classrooms will remain there without teachers,” he added.

He, however, said that the primary school teachers’ salaries should be paid along side with other workers in the state in order to ensure just and equal treatment among the workers.