NSE places AG Leventis, Conoil, Niger Insurance, 7 others on default list

By Peter Egwuatu

LAGOS—The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, yesterday, listed 11 companies on its default list for failing to meet the deadline to file their Audited Financial Statement, AFS, for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The companies are AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Conoil Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, Capital Hotel Plc Premier Paints Plc , Resort Savings & Loans Plc.

Others are Smart Products Nigeria Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc.

The NSE in a statement, signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, for Head, Listings Regulation Department, stated: “The above listed companies’ AFS became due on Friday, March 31, 2017.

“As the companies failed to file their AFS by the due date, the companies have violated Rule 1.1.4, for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of the Exchange (Issuers’ Rules) (the Rules), which requires listed companies to file their AFS ‘with the Exchange not later than 90 calendar days after the relevant year end.’

“Further, Rule 1.1.4 requires that the AFS must be ‘published in at least two national daily newspapers not later than 21 calendar days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, and posted on the company’s website, with the web address disclosed in the newspaper publications. An electronic copy of the publication shall be filed with The Exchange on the same day as the publication.

“In line with its Zero Tolerance Policy on Infractions, the Exchange has notified the public of this rule violation by the aforelisted companies through its X-Compliance Report.

“Additionally, the appropriate Compliance Status Indicator, CSI, has been placed beside the names of the defaulting companies on The Exchange’s trading system and ticker tape.”