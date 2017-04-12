No more deal with Sheriff – South West Leaders

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in South West yesterday declared that it will not honour future invitations to meeting geared towards reconciliation with the Ali Modu Sheriff faction, describing the group as total stranger to the party, who are of no use to its well-being.

The PDP leaders said this in a communique made available to newsmen shortly after its meeting at the Ekiti State government house in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

Prominent among those in attendance at the meeting, were, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, National Vice Chairman, South West, Eddy Olafeso, Senator Iyiola Omisore, former Minister of Special Duties, Elder Wole Oyelese, Jelili Awosiyan, Kayode Amusan and Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipupo.

The refusal of the south west leaders to ignore any further reconcilatory move by the Sheriff faction suggested that another political party may be in the offing.

The Leaders also declared support for the National Caretaker Committee of the Party under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, in the quest to reposition, reorganize and promote the standing of the Party in Nigeria.

They condemned members of the party who are decamping in drove to the All Progressives Congress, describing such people as unprincipled and fair weather politicians, saying; “No politician worth his salt should consider decamping to the ruling Party that has ruined the economy and impoverish Nigerians to this odious level.”

The Communique reads in part, “We are resolved to ensure that our Party, the PDP, will not be hijacked and taken over by fifth columnists and APC agents as represented by the Ali Modu Sheriff group.

“ That we take serious view of the impending election in Ekiti and Osun States and therefore resolve to stand in solidarity and absolute support for the Party in the two States as a family. We call on all members of the Party across the Zone to be ready to sacrifice for our victory in the elections.

“ We take serious view of the reconciliation meeting convened by President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday, April 6, 2017 and thus commend him for that initiative and leadership acumen he displayed. Therefore we urge him to continue to take actions that will promote cohesion in the Party and should not be discouraged by dis-honourable attitude displayed by the fifth columnists in our midst.

“ We condemn the continuing arrest and wholesale intimidation of leaders and members of our great Party which subsists since the inauguration