NNPC to restart fuel supply to Northern states through pipeline

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, Monday, allayed fears over an impending hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, stating that the increase in the Bridging Cost component of the pricing template has been absorbed by efficiencies in the sector and savings from ship lightering expenses.

This was even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said it would soon commence the transportation and supply of petroleum products to Kaduna, Kano, Jos and Suleja through pipeline.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, disclosed that the Federal Government is committed to looking inwards and ensuring that Nigerians and the general public do not pay more from where inefficiencies can be achieved.

Kachikwu, who was represented by his Technical Assistant on Downstream and Infrastructure, Mrs. Brenda Ataga, explained that the issue of the increase in the pricing template was an efficiency issue which ensured that the review did not translate to a change in the price of PMS.

