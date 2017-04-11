Nnabuife defends Nwaoboshi over EFCC allegations

By Tare Youdeowei

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Austin Nnabuife, has described the member representing Delta-North at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as God sent to give leverage to his constituency and the nation at large.

Nnabuife who addressed newsmen at his country home in Ibusa over the recent campaign of calumny and unfounded allegations leveled against Senator Nwaoboshi by the EFCC, said: “The allegation of fraud in the execution of the N2.1 billion contract awarded to Senator Nwaoboshi’s company in 2010 by the state government is baseless and a calculated attempt to mar the person of distinguished senator and further create unnecessary tension in the area.

“The screening process was wrong, unacceptable and not strictly adhered to. Rather, a kangaroo screening was done to black mail and malign the person of Senator Nwaoboshi. I will join forces with like minds to pursue vigorously those behind the blackmail in order to expose them to the general public.”