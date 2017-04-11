NIOB enjoins clients to embrace construction document prepared by registered builders

Stories by Kingsley Adegboye

Arising from its 2017 edition of its mandatory continuous professional development programme which held at different locations across the country, the Nigerian Institute of Building NIOB, has called on both public and private clients to embrace the use of construction methodology document duly prepared by registered builders for their building construction works, adding that registered builders are equally enjoined to prepare this critical document on all their building projects for all public and private entities.

In a five-point communique signed by Mr. Kunle Awobodu, Chairman, Professional Development & Practice Committee, Nigerian Institute of Building, which was issued at the end of the two-day workshop held in Lagos and Abuja simultaneously between March 29 and 30, and Katsina and Uyo between April 5 and 6, the participants agreed that construction methodology has effects on project deliverables such as time, cost and quality, pointing out that on the same project, different construction methodologies will lead to different project outcomes. They said the use of construction methodology on building projects in Nigeria with its attendant advantages are not yet pervasive.

The participants, while enjoining all public and private sectors procuring and executing entities to request for and use construction programme duly prepared by registered builders for time and other resource management, insisted that the construction methodology is a precursor to the preparation of construction programme, noting that a construction programme has implication on time, cost, resource deployment, safety and even the legal status of a project. They contended that some collapsed buildings are attributable to unrealistic and unprofessionally projected time frames.

The workshop further observed that poor project record keeping affects future projections of projects, maintaining that poor house-keeping (project site cleaning) can lead to avoidable hazards on project sites.

They therefore resolved that there should be proper record keeping of different activities during and after the life span of a project, adding that proper house- keeping should be planned and cost into the project as routine practices which should start as soon as the building project starts.

Environmental nuisance

Calling on builders to enhance these best practices on their projects while clients should play their roles accordingly, the participants who stated that environmental nuisance (manifesting in such issues as area boys/ Omo onile syndrome etc) affects delivery time on projects, said there is need for other states of the federation to enact anti-environmental nuisance laws just like Lagos state.

They noted that avoidable fatalities, accidents, waste and double-handling are the effects of improper layout of sites during construction. They therefore opined that construction site layouts should be well defined and designed at the commencement of a building construction project by a registered builder, adding that temporary site layout planning for building construction works is a service rendered by builders that the Nigerian public should take advantage of.