Nigeria will end up in a very, very bad way if… – Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that Nigeria would be plunged into more trouble, if the present war against corruption fails.

He noted that corruption was fiercely waging reprisal attacks in states, but assured the public that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to sustaining the anti-corruption fight to ensure the system was cleaned up and government business done the right way.

He also called for a re-orientation of Nigerians.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to his office by Nigerian Association of Law Teachers at State House, Abuja, yesterday, Osinbajo noted that Defence contracts of $15 billion, for which many individuals were being prosecuted, was half of the nation’s foreign reserves.

He said: “If we are not able to sustain the fight against corruption, we will end up in a very, very bad way as a nation.

“We have seen it in so many different ways that at almost every state, corruption fights back and fights very fiercely.

“We should be able to examine our priorities because for us, corruption is not a moral issue, it is an existential issue.”

Earlier, leader of the association, Professor Godwin Nwabueze Okeke, commended the Vice President for agreeing to meet with them and appealed to him to declare open the forthcoming 50th Conference of the Association taking place in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State in June, this year.