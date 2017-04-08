Nigeria, Israel discuss bilateral trade volume

By Providence Emmanuel

Nigeria and Israeli governments are proposing alternative means of raising bilateral trade volume which is currently low and thus boost relationship between the two countries. Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Guy Feldman, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Bank of Industry office in Lagos. Feldman said that Israel has evolved new measures to boost its trade with Nigeria, adding that it was high time Israel raised the volume of trade between both countries. He said Israel would assist Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, technology, renewable energy, communication, intelligence, security and water management.

Earlier, Acting Managing Director, BoI, MrWaheed Olagunju, said it was time Nigeria and Israel take full advantage of their long-standing cordial relationship, especially by laying greater emphasis on opportunities that would benefit both countries.

He said that improved business relations between the countries would broaden markets and enhance competitiveness, adding that Nigeria would key into Israel’s agro processing expertise to increase food production and reduce post-harvest losses.

Olagunju who stated that Israeli investors will benefit from Nigeria’s huge market, geographical location and high youth population for a win-win situation for both countries said that the relationship would also enhance the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) aimed at promoting inclusive growth and building a globally competitive economy.

He stated: “We know that Israel is one of the huge tech-savvy countries that you have across the world and obviously for a city that is growing and still counting, we believe strongly that this visit is more instructive for us and we would like to take advantage of the technological advancement that we see across the world being done by mostly Israelis and also things that have to do with agricultural expertise.