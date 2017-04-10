Nigeria to host ITF/CAT Junior Championship

THE Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) has allotted the hosting rights of the ITF/CAF 12 and Under West and Central Africa Junior Championship to Nigeria.

The tournament which is expected to feature no fewer than 12 countries will hold in Lagos from April 25th – 30th.

Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Sani Ndanusa, who disclosed this at the weekend, said CAT gave Nigeria the right to host the championship despite the interest shown by five other West African countries, due to Nigeria’s impressive developmental programmes, which has aided it’s impressive showings in junior tennis in recent years.

Ndanusa said: “CAT in its letter to us regarding the hosting expressed satisfaction with the substantial progress that Nigeria has made in the recent years, particularly in junior tennis.

They acknowledged our junior programmes as one of the best in the CAT Zone 2, and are convinced that the hosting of the tournament will further aid in the growth of tennis in the country.”

Ndanusa promised that Nigeria will justify the confidence placed on it by the governing body of the sport in Africa by hosting a hitch-free and memorable championship.

This is the first time that the 12 and Under Championships will be running as a tournament on its own as it used to be played alongside the 16& under and 14& under championships.

Nigeria has emerged as the leading nation in the CAT Zone 2 consisting 15 countries winning the zonal tournament in the last six years.