‘Nigeria-China Governors’ Investment Forum‘ll trigger devt’

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

THE Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu has called on Nigerian state governors, who are participating in the ongoing Nigeria-China Governors’ Investment Forum to ensure that the eventual outcome of the gathering would be sustained.

He noted that the failure to follow up on the final recommendations of the forum which is scheduled to commence on April 13, 2017, would not augur well for the objectives of convening the event.

Mbisiogu, who is one of the facilitators of the event, told Vanguard while leaving Nigeria for China that the forum seeks to bring together top government officials from Nigeria as well as private sector representatives in China and other Asian countries.

He further noted that similar event had taken place in the past, regretting that the outcome of the events was not implemented by participants. Hence, he cautioned against non-implementation of the eventual resolutions.

Continuing, he noted that the forum would offer insights into how Nigeria can among others, develop its industrial and agricultural sectors along the Chinese model.

Mbisiogu also commended the Governors Forum for convening the event, added that participating states would not regret being part of the forum.

His words: ‘’This forum will afford them the opportunity to have access to potential private companies and China state provincial leaders who are willing to invest heavily in our economy. They will use the same opportunity to avail them the benefit they stand to get by investing in Nigeria I will appeal to the governors to focus more on power supply which has been a major challenge to our development. Investments in the power sector will create jobs for our youths and ensure industrial revolution. I will also advice the governors in attendance to set up a committee which will comprise Nigerians in China to monitor all the important business decisions to be arrived at.’’