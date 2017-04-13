NGOs rehabilitate physically challenged school, donate items

By Etop Ekanem

Mavrodi Mondial Movement Nigeria, a charity organization, in collaboration with Life Changing Humanitarian Service, recently rehabilitated Igbehin Adun Special School for the Deaf & Dumb and Physically Challenged Children in Okoko, Lagos.

This was revealed during a courtesy visit by the two NGOs to the special home.

During the visit, the groups unveiled a rehabilitated playing ground, basketball court and also presented food items, beds, mattresses and other gifts items.

Speaking at the event, Offline Secretary & Events Manager for the

movement’s Charity, Amaka Benson, said: “This place was nothing to write home about. It had been abandoned and the kids had nothing to play with. So, we raised money to assist them.”

An official of Life Changing Humanitarian Service, who said the project cost about N726,000, noted: “The NGO is known for carrying out humanitarian services. We chose this school because we believe that Igbeyi Adun Special School needs help.”

Speaking, Founder of the school, Mrs. Victoria Cotonu disclosed that the school was founded in 1990 to cater to challenged kids.