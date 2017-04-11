NGO seeks to partner with NAF to assist the less privileged

The JACCOS’ Charity International, an NGO, on Tuesday called for a collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the organisation on how to assist the less privileged in the country.

The President/Founder of the organisation, Ms Jodie Frank, made the request when she paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Frank said that the visit was to collaborate with NAF on how to tackle the problem of girl child education and support the less privileged in the country, especially in the North-East.

The group presented a Humanitarian Award to the CAS for his efforts in turning around the service as well as adding value to the society, particularly in the area of security of the nation.

The president said the award was also presented to Abubakar being the 20th Chief of Air Staff since the inception of the service decades ago.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the collaboration will go a long way in assisting the less privileged in the country, especially in the North-East due to the activities of the insurgents there,” she said.

The CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at the NAF Headquarters, AVM James Gbum, said that the Air Force Boss was always keen and in support of such an idea.

Gbum said the CAS had been assisting the less privileged at all times and would continue with the gesture.

He said that the chief of air staff had embarked on series of outreach to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially in the North-East.