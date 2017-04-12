Neymar can match Messi – Edmilson

Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Edmilson believes Neymar is on course to reach the heights set by his club-mate Lionel Messi.

Neymar has earned plaudits for his recent showings after inspiring Barca to a historic UEFA Champions League comeback versus PSG last month.

And his recent performances for a resurgent Brazil have led to suggestions he may well be the best player in the world on current form.

“He is following the hierarchy, just like how Messi waited two or three years for Ronaldinho, who was at the time the best in the world,” Edmilson said. Earlier this month Neymar made it a century of goals in 177 matches for the Liga champions as Barca routed Granada 4-1.

He is also the top scorer under current Brazil boss Tite, hitting six goals to inspire the side to eight consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying. “Perhaps Messi has more time to keep playing good football, but Neymar has had a few good seasons,” Edmilson continued.

“He has been more decisive than in previous seasons. We believe and hope, as Brazilians, that he can carry the reputation of Brazil.”