We never arrested suspected kidnappers dressed in police uniforms —Edo Police Command

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Police Command has denied media reports that it arrested two suspected kidnappers dressed in police uniforms in Ibillo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moses Nkombe, who made the denial in Benin yesterday, added that some policemen were attacked after a suspect, who was on the run from a neighbouring state, raised a false alarm that he was being chased by kidnappers.

He said: “They were not kidnappers. They were policemen who pursued a felon into Edo State. It was the person they were pursuing that raised the alarm. The person failed to stop, so he was pursued across the border into Edo State. Because he felt that he was in his area in Edo State, he raised an alarm. He was just being mischievous.”