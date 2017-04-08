Ndidi: I’m not scared of Cameroon

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi insists that he is not afraid of facing African champions, Cameroon in the forthcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite Cameroon winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations, the defensive midfielder is relishing the prospect of taking on Hugo Broos’s side in August.

“I think the game against Senegal has in some way helped to prepare us for the upcoming games against Cameroon and South Africa because of the way the Senegalese played. The experience of their players brought out the best in us and I feel we are ready for anything that our next opponents (South Africa and Cameroon) will bring”, said Ndidi.

He added that: “I don’t know about the other players but for me, I am not scared of the reigning African champions. They deserved their victory but that is now history. gone. We have to look forward to playing them next.”

Meanwhile, Shakespeare has hailed Ndidi for the quick way he distanced himself from reports linking him to a move to Manchester United.

“It was proactive in terms of the way he approached it. It quashed the rumour straight-away.”