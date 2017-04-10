NCDMB visits Aveon Offshore Limited facility in Port Harcourt

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Mr. Simbi Wabote along with his senior management team and heads of the Nigerian content divisions of the IOCs including Nigerian Agip and Total visited the Aveon Offshore facility in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt on April 3, 2017.

During the visit, Aveon’s senior management presented a quick synopsis of its current projects, investments in technology and equipment, human resources, civil infrastructure and other yard upgrade works.

The visit also included a tour of the 300,000 sqm fabrication yard where the visitors saw some of the key yard assets including the cranes, new paint workshops, the duplex workshop, etc. The team also saw some of the ongoing projects such as the Egina Buoy, the Egina manifolds and jumpers and the slipway under construction for the launching of the Egina Buoy.

At the end of the visit, a debrief on the tour was done by Aveon senior management and comments were received from the Executive Secretary and the IOCs senior representatives.

Summing up his impressions, Wabote commented that, “It’s been an impressive story; all the International Oil Companies Aveon has worked for have given positive feedback on Aveon Offshore even the major contractors that sub-contracts jobs to them, the likes of Saipem have also commended the activities of Aveon Offshore.

We are seeing a company that has thought through the entire process in terms of HSE, in terms of Quality and are committed to it. This is one fabrication yard that we think is doing very well, they are wholly indigenous and also fully established in the Niger Delta.