NCDMB commends INTELS for building world class facility at Onne

EXECUTIVE Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, has commended INTELS Nigeria Limited for developing the Onne Free Zone into what he called “a world class facility”.

Speaking shortly after touring the expansive Onne Free Zone in Rivers State, Friday, Wabote also commended the various companies that have invested and are operating at the facility. He said, “We came here not just to visit INTELS but also to visit most of the companies operating within this facility. We have seen FMC, Pipe Coaters; we also saw GE, One Subsea, AOL Orwell and a couple of others. I can tell you that it is a very impressive facility; you have a lot of clients here.

“What I see from discussion and interaction with them, I see this facility as world class. I believe they all want to remain within this facility to continue their business.

Because I don’t think there is any other facility in this country that can match what you have here. I am sure 95 per cent of your clients are in the oil and gas industry, which is very important because you are also operating within the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone. So it is a no-brainer to know that most oil and gas companies want to be here.”

INTELS’ General Manager, Legal Services, Mr. Mike Epelle, said INTELS remains fully committed to maximizing, in a sustainable manner, the use of Nigerian human resources, materials, equipment and services in its operations without compromising the company’s values, quality, health, safety and environmental standards, stressing, “INTELS is resolute and committed to maximizing the participation of Nigerian businesses and local contractors in its operations in compliance with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010.”