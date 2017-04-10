NANS to donate 10, 000 exercise books to Gombe pupils, hails Dankwambo

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) plans to donate 10, 000 exercise books to primary school pupils in Gombe State as part of its gesture of support for the giant strides of the governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in education, as well as, in celebration of his 55thanniversary.

“We are motivated by Governor Dankwambo’s visionary leadership, which has bequeathed a silent revolution in infrastructure development of Gombe, especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture, improved local government administration, provision of social amenities among other mass-oriented programmes.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, the student body said it is supporting the state’s education system because, Governor Dankwambo has taken giant strides in ensuring that education in the state is at par with international standards.

“More importantly the ‘Last Man Standing’ has proved beyond doubt that new breed politicians and indeed young and emergent leaders can hold their own in the Nigeria project, a development which was well demonstrated by the massive voter support for his second term in office.

“It would be an understatement to say that Nigerian students are gratified by Governor Danwambo’s leadership style and giant strides in developmental politics, but we are truly pleased that Ekiti State University (EKSU), recognized these qualities and conferred him with honorary doctorate degree alongside such eminent leaders as Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11 and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

“In character and learning, Governor Dankwambo has distinguished himself and made himself a model for young people who believe in hardwork, honesty and are determined to make the best out of life through education and sound personal principles.

“For a young man to serve as the Accountant General of the Federation and two terms as governor without being loud and arrogant shows a streak of genius and self realization, all pointing to the fact that Dr. Dankwambo stands out as a role model for Nigerian students and youth.

The Gombe State governor’s life story gives hope to longsuffering Nigerian students going through tough times in the nation’s tertiary institutions that their tomorrow will be better if they continue on the path of peace and academic excellence.

“It was out of his love for proper youth development that the Gombe State governor agreed for the state to serve as host of the most peaceful election in the history of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), without any gunshot or violent attempts to undermine the popular will of students.

“July 19, 2016 stands out as a memorable day for NANS when students elected Comrade Chinonso Obasi as its national president alongside other national executive officers and credit for that remarkable peaceful convention goes to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, who as the chief security officer of Gombe State ensured that there was no improper or undemocratic behaviour before, during and after the election.

“It is therefore in recognition of the foregoing that we decided to use the opportunity of Governor Dankwambo’s 55th birthday to recognise primary school pupils in Gombe State and by that gesture also, remind them to emulate their leader for a better tomorrow.”