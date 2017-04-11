Mosque demolition: Fayose, Muslim leaders achieve truce

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The tension generated in Ekiti State over government’s threat to demolish four mosques built inside petrol stations has been doused, as Governor Ayo Fayose and leaders of the Muslim community have resolved the matter.

The matter was laid to rest yesterday at a meeting between the Muslim leaders and Governor Fayose held at the Osuntokun lodge of the government House in Ado-Ekiti.

The Muslim community’s delegates led by President General of the Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs, for South-West, Delta and Edo, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere Bello, Chairman, Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs of Ekiti, Yakubu Sani, and Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youths Organisations, (NACOMYO) Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed, appealed to Governor Fayose to reconsider his stand on the mosques marked for demolition, saying he has always been a listening leader and one who cherishes the people.

Sheik Bello who addressed Governor Fayose on behalf of the delegates, said: “We appreciate your immense support for the muslim community in Ekiti. It was with your support and that of God that we got the position we have as leaders of the community in the South-West, Delta and Edo. Your decision to bring fortunes to all shall be rewarded.

Responding, Fayose clarified that there is no political bias in his government’s plan to demolish mosques or churches built inside the petrol station.

He said that the mosque marked for demolition is being attended by many Muslim worshippers, a development which he said is very risky in the event of any fire accident. The governor remarked that he would not demolish the mosques if they are used for private worship and not for commercial or public use.

“ I would have sent security operatives to enforce the order to demolish the mosques but because of the respect I have for you (Sheik Bello). Despite the barage of insults that some Muslim groups have given me on the internet and the papers, some of them even went to the point of doing rally and protests and turned the matter to politics, but I kept my cool. I would have arrested them because those doing the rally have overstepped their boundary but we honour you.

“ Please caution those doing that so they don’t rubbish you. No one who is in APC can say I have harrassed him in the state and I don’t allow any of my people to harass them because I don’t play politics of bitterness

“ Government’s intervention is not to demolish but to ensure that the mosques are not used for commercial, public use, once the traffic is too much, it is not allowed. If you find a land nearby that you can build mosque on, I may take it for you. Tell anyone who comes to you that we have only one government and we must protect it, “ governor Fayose said.