Mikel misses first game in China

Tianjin Teda were held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng in the Chinese Super League yesterday.

Tianjin Teda struggled without their influential skipper John Obi Mikel, who failed a late fitness test ahead of the contest at Guiyang Olympic Sports Center.

Manager Jaime Pacheco was unsure of the availability of another Nigeria international in the shape of Brown Ideye before his side faced Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The former West Brom star was granted leave due to personal and family reasons, and missed two training sessions before re-joining Tianjin Teda on Friday.

Ideye is still searching for his first goal in the Chinese Super League after firing blanks in the 25 minutes he spent on the pitch today.