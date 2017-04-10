Medical Directors Guild solicits partnership to fight meningitis

The Guild of Medical Directors has solicited a realistic collaboration of the private sector in the fight against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) epidemic in some states.

Dr Chito Nwana, the FCT Chapter Chairman of the guild, made the call on Monday at news conference in Abuja.

“The health sector is the most relevant sector because if one is not healthy, the person cannot be productive.

`Necessary things need to be done to provide quality healthcare delivery in the country.

“The private health sector can add value to the effort being made by the government; the role of the private sector in quality healthcare delivery cannot be overemphasised,’’ she said.

However, Nwana called for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to achieve efficient healthcare delivery in the country.

The chairman said, for instance, that government should address the issues of multiple taxation.

She commended public health officials, private health sector as well as NGOs for their contributions in controlling further spread of meningitis and loss of lives in the country.

“This is the time to highlight and to bring out the importance of the private sector in battling these conditions and being part of the management and public awareness.

“The private sector is a very strong part of our health system, and this is a good way to figure out how private and public sector can work together to battle the things that are ailing our nation.

“This will be one of the issues that will be addressed at the upcoming conference and we will develop a strategy and process of public-private engagement to which the wellbeing of the citizenry is the ultimate beneficiary,’’ she said.

The Public Relation Officer of the guild, Dr Biodun Ogungbo, advised Nigerians to be cautious about CSM and take conscious efforts by preventing the occurrence.

“Patients and the general public need to be more aware of the disease in the country and the preventive measure is keep good personal hygiene, well ventilated apartment, drink enough fluids.

“For those who have the symptoms of headache, fever, vomiting and so on should not go to a chemist, herbalist, pastors or ignoring it, but they should rather go to the hospital,’’ he advised.