MASSOB/BIM to IGP: Order Ebonyi State Command to return our properties

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to order the Ebonyi State command to return all its properties that were unlawfully carted away by the command during its raid on the premises of the group in 2013.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the leader of MASSOB (BIM) in Ebonyi state, Mr. Nwifuru John who gave the list of the items with the police to include: MASSOB ID cards, 6 pairs of MASSOB boots, uniforms, 48 plastic chairs and N250,000 accused the police of regular intimidation, harassment and unlawful arrest and detention of members of MASSOB in the state.

According to him, “as freedom fighters, no amount of persecution and intimidation would deter the group from pursuing its core objective of actualizing the sovereign state of Biafra in the near future.”

The leader of the group further accused the police of disobeying court verdicts which had ordered the police to pay compensation of N2 million and N5 million respectively for damages against the group.

He further described the MASSOB (BIM) as a non-violent organization and wondered why the police was in the habit of disobeying court orders in favour of the group.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu denied knowledge of police seizure of MASSOB properties in the state.