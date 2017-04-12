Man, 42, allegedly beats ex-wife to pulp over property

A 42-year-old man, Semiu Abiodun, who allegedly beat his estranged wife to a pulp over her property, was yesterday brought before a Tinubu magistrate’s court, Lagos.

Abiodun is being tried for a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Philip Osijiale, the accused had on April 1 at Idumota, Lagos Island, assaulted his wife, Oluwakemi, in her shop.

He said: “The accused went to his wife’s shop at Idumota to explain what happened to the SUV and truck she kept in his custody before their separation.

“In the process, the accused assaulted the complainant by beating her black and blue and also damaged one of her eyes.”

The prosecutor said the mother of five was the bread winner of the family, but was separated from the husband as a result of constant battering.

He alleged that the accused took advantage of the complainant’s absence in the house to sell her property.

His words: “Abiodun sold his wife’s SUV and truck and when she asked him to return the vehicles and some other property in his custody, he turned violent.

“It was other traders that came to her rescue when they heard her cry for help. The accused was arrested while the complainant was rushed to the hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.”

The offences contravened Sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 166 stipulates three months imprisonment or N45,000 fine or both, while Section 171 provides a three-year jail term for assault occasioning harm.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mr. Omolaja Kazeem, granted the accused N20,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 28 for trial.