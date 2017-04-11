Local content: Nigerdock delivers EGINA FPSO

By Sebastine Obasi

The federal government’s drive to encourage fabrication in-country in the nation’s oil and gas industry has received a boost as Nigerdock, an indigenous energy services company, has successfully fabricated and loaded out structures for the Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Project.

These structures were fabricated in-country at Nigerdock yard, Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) Lagos.

The structures, which include the Riser Porch, Flare Tower, Helideck Structure, Protection Structure, Access Tower, Crew Boat Bathing Structure, Crane Pedestal, Telecom Mast, Living Quarter Blocks, Laydown Area Blocks, Muster Station, Work Boat Structure, and Vertical Caissons among others, with a combined weight of 7336 tonnes, were loaded out in phases.

Speaking at the load-out ceremony, Group Managing Director, Jagal Energy, Chris Bennet said the timely delivery of the fabricated structures for Egina FPSO was another significant achievement and boost to the local content initiative in Nigeria.

“Nigerdock remains the foremost local content champion, committed to the vision of building the country’s local capacity and delivering value to the economy. Our capacity and capabilities have been reaffirmed through the success of Egina FPSO Project. It gives our clients and the government a measure of confidence, trust and reassurance that Nigerdock, can operate with global best practice.

‘‘We continuously set the highest standards which is why we have recorded a series of firsts in the industry. Remarkably, these Projects were executed in Nigeria without any LTI (Lost Time Incident) which compares with best in class in Europe and America,” he explained.

In March, last year Nigerdock fabricated and loaded the 732-ton Flare Tower Structure for the Egina FPSO which sailed away to Korea for initial integration of the fabricated structures onto the Egina FPSO.

The FPSO is being developed for deployment in the Egina oil field, located 150km off the coast of Nigeria. The field is currently under development and production is scheduled to begin in 2018.