LG caretaker c’ttee: Appeal Court to hear case against Obiano May 25

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THE Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu has adjourned till May 25, 2017, for definite hearing and adoption of briefs on the case instituted by a human rights lawyer, Mr. Jezie Ekejiuba, challenging the appointment of caretaker transition committees for the 21 local government areas by the Anambra State government.

When the case came up, the Anambra State governor, who is the first defendant and the Attorney-General of the state, who is the third defendant, were not represented, but the state House of Assembly, which is the second defendant, was represented.

Ekejiuba had, in January last year, challenged the appointment of the elected local government officials as caretaker committee members when their tenure ended. He lost at the lower court and went to the Court of Appeal.

During the last sitting, Ekejiuba informed the judges that despite the pending appeal, Governor Willie Obiano had appointed another set of transition committee members, which he argued, touched on the subject matter.

He told the court that there might be a breakdown of law and order in Anambra State because of what he described as the executive and legislative violation of the provision of Section 7 of the Nigerian constitution.

The judges, however, called for caution on the part of all the parties to keep the peace and avoid any breakdown of law and order. They also promised to ensure quick dispensation of justice in the mater.

The human rights lawyer, who is also the President of Voters Rights International, had last year, petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to call the Anambra state governor to order for his alleged reluctance to democratize the third tier of government in the state.

In the petition, the human rights lawyer said: ‘If general elections are held every four years to elect the president, governors and members of the national and state assemblies, there is no justifiable reason, except where a state of emergency has been declared, for a state governor to dissolve a local government and appoint a caretaker council in its place.

“If the state government through a law passed by the State House of Assembly decides that the lifespan of the local government council should be two or three years, the State Independent Electoral Commission established under Section 197 of the Constitution should exercise its mandate as spelt out in part II of the Third Schedule to organize, undertake and supervise all elections to local government councils within the state as soon as the local government councils are dissolved.”