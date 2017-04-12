Let’s be pro-active on meningitis outbreak

THE current Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) epidemic in Nigeria is one outbreak too many. For decades, the nation has witnessed series of outbreaks of the disease.

Nigeria’s location within the African Meningitis Belt makes seasonal epidemics inevitable. Episodes of dry, hot weather, dusty winds, cold nights and large populations living in overcrowded conditions, increase vulnerability to respiratory infections including CSM.

Neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad, Cameroun, Togo, and Burkina Faso, are facing similar outbreaks at the moment. However, the magnitude of the latest outbreak across several states in Nigeria is the worst in almost a decade.

Latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveals that at least 438 deaths from 3,959 suspected cases, of which 181 are laboratory-confirmed, have been recorded in 106 local government areas in 19 states. Children aged five to fouteen are most affected.

One of the worst CSM epidemics in Nigeria occurred in 1996 when a total of 11,717 deaths were recorded out of 109,580 confirmed cases.

In 2003, 401 people died out of 4,130 cases recorded. In 2009, more than 562 people died out of 9,062 cases.

Symptoms of the disease include a stiff neck, high fever, rashes, headache, vomiting, and confusion.

Even with rapid diagnosis, five to 10 per cent of patients die within 24-48 hours of symptom onset.

The ease with which the bacteria are transmitted through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions aided by close contact account for its rapid spread.

It is scandalous that there are inadequate protective vaccines to administer for the prevention of the new strain of the bacteria that is responsible for this latest outbreak.

Relevant health authorities ought to be pro-active given the long history of CSM seasonal outbreaks.

Nevertheless, the incorporation of the national CSM response into an Incidence Management System( IMS) under a multi-partner team of experts is commendable.

This ensures that all response activities nationwide are managed with a clear, centralised command and control structure.

While the federal and state authorities have quickly responded to the situation, it is expedient that measures are put in place to prevent future out breaks.

Routine immunisation should be carried out in vulnerable areas, as the vaccine only protects for three to five years. Efforts should be geared towards sustaining immunisation to provide sufficient herd immunity for protection of the population at large.

We call on the government to be unyielding in effective control measures that encompass enhanced epidemiological surveillance, prompt case management, and mass vaccinations in areas affected by the outbreak.

It is hoped that the current situation would set the pace for preparation for the 2017/2018 CSM season that would commence by October.