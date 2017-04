Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator, representing Benue North East, Senator Barnabas Gemade has, while speaking on the interim report of the Senate Ad-Hoc committee on southern Kaduna crises and other parts of the country, asked that, “where is that law that provided free access to nomads in West Africa to go wherever they like, however they like, in whatever form and shape they like and do whatever they like?”