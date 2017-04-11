Landlord sues tenant for breach of house rent agreement, harassment

Mr Austin Nwosu, a landlord in the Apo area, Abuja has sued Mr Rasaq Ade, his tenant for defaulting in agreement to pay for three years rent and constant harassment via messages.

Mr Nwosu Augustine, the counsel to the plaintiff, told the court that Ade instead of paying for three years decided to pay for one and half years.

The plaintiff was therefore asking the court to compel Ade to pay the balance.

The counsel told the court that Ade had been harassing his client by sending series of threatening messages through Facebook and Whatsapp.

He prayed the court to admit as evidence a printed copy of the messages as sent by the defendant.

Mr Abdul Rasaq, the counsel to the defendant however said that his client did not owe the landlord as claimed by the counsel to the plaintiff.

He said that his client paid for three years as opposed to the one and half year being claimed by the plaintiff.

He added that the purported computer generating message by his client to the plaintiff was not enough as there were signs on the printed message to show that it was done with the aid of the computer.

While reacting to the document presented by the plaintiff, the counsel to defendant said the document tendered as the messages sent by his client to the plaintiff was not admissible in law.

Rasaq noted that aside the fact that it was computer generated evidence, the plaintiff who was the generator of the message was not in court to prove his case, he therefore asked the court to throw out the document.

Ade, while corroborating his counsel’s claim said that the house rent was N300, 000 per annum but paid the sum of N900, 000 for three years and he could not be said to be indebted to his former landlord.

While ruling on the admissibility of the documents, Magistrate Ahmed Yusuf, said that the document presented by the plaintiff was not enough to convince the court, he therefore struck it out.

“This document is hereby rejected on the basis that the document was computer generated with no convincing evidence to admit it and that the person was not in court to further prove his case to testify.”

The magistrate however adjourned the case till May 17 for adoption of written addresses.