Labour calls for caution over consumption of Sprite, Fanta controversy

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NATIONAL Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, has called for caution , over recent court judgment on the consumption of Sprite and Fanta soft drinks with Vitamin C, advising Nigerians not to jump into conclusion.

President of the union, Lateef Oyelekan, contended in Lagos that beside ongoing litigation, there should be proper scientific investigation before condemning Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC Plc and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

He said this became necessary as NAFDAC was alleged to have filed an appeal and a motion to stay execution of the judgment on Sprite and Fanta soft drinks.

The NUFBTE President said NBC, as a major investor in the country should not be subjected to negative publicity without conclusive facts as it would endanger the company corporate profile, saying “If this happens and it affects the bottom line of the company, the workers’ job would be threatened and this is not what we want at this period of economic recession.”