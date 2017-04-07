Kenya to field only local-based players in Malawi friendly

Kenya will field a team of only local-based players in their home friendly against Malawi on April 18 in the build-up to the African Nations Championships in January next year.

The game in the eastern town of Machakos comes after a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Uganda and a 2-1 win over DR Congo this year to stretch their unbeaten run since March 2016.

The African Nations Championships (CHAN) take place in Kenya and the home side plan a friendly for local-based players each month in the build-up, a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) spokesman told AFP.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has called up a squad of 25 players to prepare for the Malawi friendly, which also acts as warm-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.

Kenya play Sierra Leone away in their first Group F match.