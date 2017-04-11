Joshua aims to become first boxing billionaire

Anthony Joshua says he is determined to become boxing’s first billionaire before his career comes to an end.

Joshua holds a perfect record of 18-0-0 (KO18) but is set to come up against his toughest opponent yet when he takes on Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley on April 29.

The 27-year-old, who is arguably the most marketable heavyweight in the world, insists his primary focus remains on winning titles but admits he also has ambitions of becoming the highest-paid boxer in history.

“When I first started, the aim was to become a multi-millionaire,’ Joshua told GQ.

“But now there are ordinary people, grandmas and granddads, who are worth millions just because of property prices. So the new school of thought is that I need to be a billionaire.

“Being a millionaire is good, but you have to set your sights higher. If I’m making £10m from my next fight, my next target has to be making 10 times that.

‘And if I get to £100m-150m, why not go for the billion? I know self-made billionaires. It’s hard, but it’s possible.’

Joshua is continuing to train hard for his clash with Klitschko and took to social media on Monday to post a picture of himself jogging through a park, alongside the caption: ‘Thinking about the fight.’

Klitschko has appeared to try and force a reaction from Joshua after taking to Twitter to ridicule the British fighter’s aim of becoming a billionaire.

‘On April 29th I’m going to fight a wannabe billionaire. Fellas, how many wannabe billionaires did you “fight” in your life? I’ve none,’ said Klitschko.

‘How many of you 90,000 that night at Wembley and millions around the world are billionaires?,’ added the Ukrainian former world champion.