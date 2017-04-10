Janet Jackson will allegedly get $500m as term of prenup

By Emmanuel Okogba

News broke yesterday that Janet Jackson, musician and sister to king of pop, has parted ways with her billionaire husband.

According to a new report, the couple will only separate but not get a divorce with Janet to get an increased bank balance of $500 million as part of a prenuptial agreement.

A representative confirming the news to ABC revealed that Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana had a prenuptial agreement when they got married in 2012 that states that if she stayed in the marriage for 5 years, she is guaranteed of a whooping $500 million. As at the time of their separation, she had stayed 5 years two months which automatically ticks the box.

This comes just months after Janet gave birth to their first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana. They got married in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later.