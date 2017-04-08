Breaking News
JAMB: Guidelines for Saturday’s mock UTME exam released

On 1:47 amIn News by adekunleComments

The Joint Admissions & Matriculation Board (JAMB) has has suspended registrationis for the ongoing 2017 UTME Examination this was done to enable candidates who are taking part in the 2017 UTME Mock Examination set to hold today Saturday, April 8, 2017.

JAMB candidates

According to Prof. Is-haq Oloyede OFR, JAMB Registrar the suspention of registartion starts  from 8pm  Friday 7th of April, 2017 and  resume on Monday 10th of April 2017

The guidelines released  the body said  will enable prospecting candiadte  take part in the  mock  exercise at CBT Centres  on Saturday.

According to JAMB’s guidelines candidates for the mock examination are to check for their examination venue, time using either registration number or e-mail address on here.

Email and text messages have been sent also to candidates.

Candidates would be admitted to their respective centres by the e-slip


