ITF seeks Enugu govt’s partnership to train manpower

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— THE Industrial Training Fund, ITF, said it was looking forward to a joint partnership with Enugu State government to train youths of the state to acquire manpower development.

ITF Director of Corporate Planning, Sir Peter Agbo, while speaking with Vanguard at the 28th Enugu International Trade Fair, said the agency was currently training 500 youths drawn from all the local government areas of the state in its Industrial Skills Development Programme, NISDP.

He stated that the youths were trained in different skills such as welding and fabrication, fashion designing and many more.

He said: “We are asking the Enugu State government to partner with the ITF so that at the end of the programme, it will be able to give the trainees starter packs to enable them start.”