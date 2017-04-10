How insurance can sustain business in a recessed economy — Expert

By Davies Iheamnachor

Amidst lingering economic pressures across all sectors, the Managing Director of Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, Olusegun Omosehin, has indicated that situation remained positive for the insurance sector adding that the insurance provides safety net for people and businesses.

Speaking at the Investiture of the new Executives of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter in Port Harcourt, Omosehin, in his lecture titled, “Role of Insurance in a Recessed Economy,” however, stated that every sector can benefit from the downturn if they do the right things.

He said at the moment there is high level of demand for safety and that it will make people to go for insurance, noting that insurance provides stability to businesses.

Omosehin stated: “The economic challenges are such that every sector of the economy can benefit from every challenge. In the midst of challenges there are opportunities. The only issue is for us to discover those opportunities and take full advantage of them.

“By the nature of insurance, insurance is meant to give backing to businesses, when businesses are challenged that is when people have needs for safety and back up that is why insurance is critical at this state.

“Recession by its nature is negative, but insurance helps in the stability of business in s recessed society. Some sector needs to stabilize the economic activities in the nation and the only sector in place is the insurance sector.

“Our job is safety and stability so we have the capacity to stabilize the economy and that is our traditional role. If the economy every facet will benefit from the resultant effect that would have been provided by the insurance sector.

Meanwhile, Mr. Peter Okwe, the Regional Head of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, corroborated that insurance is the highest employer of labour.

Okwe, who was installed as the new chairman of the institute in the State explained that Nigerian do not know the value of the insurance industry, stressing that his administration would embark on massive sensitization of the people of the State.

Okwe stated: “We are going to bring our wealth of experience to bear on the job and to this institution to a great height by introducing things projecting the image and giving it a different brand and doing things that will bring our visibility.

“Insurance is a great employer of labour, we train and employ hundreds of youths. We train them and make them freelance marketers and they survive by it. The only problem we have is that people do not know what insurance is all about. But we will ensure that the values of the institute will be made visible.”