I’d rather offend man than God in turning Edo to Nigeria’s Dubai —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said that he would rather offend man than God in this his vision to turn the state to the Dubai of Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this when he received members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Edo State, said that his becoming the governor of the state was divine and, therefore, he will not misuse the opportunity given to him by God to serve the people of the state.

According to him, “Our challenge in the first 120 days is how do we begin to set the agenda because as the rains come, things will get slow. So we are using the dry period to quickly do the much we can. If I spend endless hours at meetings, meeting individuals and groups, I will not have the time to do the work. There is always time for us to meet. So, I am saying that we should be patient so that we can get so much.

“We have nothing to hide. Like you said, this is a divine opportunity which comes and that is why we are working very hard for our people, day and night. I do not mind hurting my fellow man rather than God because it is God who brought us out, gave us this opportunity and He expects us to please Him and nobody else. The only way we can please God is to work for Him and the people who voted us in.”

“That is what we are going to do. I can assure you that the future is bright. In terms of appointment, I made it clear, first I don’t believe in appointing people to do them favour, no. I must get value for any appointment, if I don’t define for you what I expect you to do for me, at the end of the day I will pay you, you won’t get the value, I won’t get the satisfaction.”