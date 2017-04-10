ICC Cricket League: Nigeria eyes redemption against S/Leone

By Jacob Ajom

After two straight losses in as many matches, it is redemption time for Nigeria at the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Africa Region Qualifiers as they take on Sierra Leone today in their third match of the series.

Ghana Saturday took no pity on her West African neighbour, Nigeria when the country’s representatives took their Nigerian counterparts to the cleaners.

Ghana won the toss but decided to field. After the first innings, Nigeria garnered a paltry 51 runs all out in 28.3 overs.

AJ Ayannaike was bowled out after making just 6 runs from 32 balls. Compatriot Olaleye was dismissed after making 3 runs from 25 balls while U. Frday was bowled out by Ghana’s Bakiweyem

who took four wickets in the one-sided match. Nigeria’s wickets crumbled in quick succession as Salako, Onwuzulike, Adedeji and Olympio who made 17 runs, the highest by a Nigerian player, were either caught or bowled out. In the second innings, Ghana overran the hapless Nigerian team, after achieving the 52-run target for 6 wickets in just 13.5 overs. Ghana won by 4 wickets.

Tanzania had earlier beaten the Nigerians by 148 runs in their opening match played Friday.

Tanzania made 231runs all out in 49.3 overs. In reply Nigeria made 83 runs all out in 34.4 overs.

It was a poor performance by a pitiable Nigerian team that was once invincible in Africa.

“Their performance portrayed the poor state of the sport under the present dispensation,” a concerned former Nigeria international said.