A-Ibom senatorial crisis: Swear in Etim now to avoid anarchy, Malami, rights groups urge Saraki

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—LAWYERS and civil society group under the aegis of Alliance of Human Rights Lawyers and Civil Society Groups for Sustainable Rule of law in Nigeria, HRLCSGRLN, yesterday, called on President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to as a matter of urgency, swear in Bassey Etim as the senator for Akwa Ibom North East.

In the same vein, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has advised Saraki to equally swear in Etim as a senator since he has been given a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the Minister and the coalition, it had become imperative for Saraki to swear in Etim immediately, just as they cited a Federal High Court, Uyo, judgment of February 27, 2017 that ordered, among others, that a certificate of return be issued to senator-elect, Etim by INEC and nullify that which had hitherto been issued to Albert.

They also hinged their conclusion on the fact that two courts had rejected moves by Senator Bassey Albert to stop the implementation of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Uyo.

According to the lawyers and CSOs, if Nigeria as a country must prevent anarchy and chaos which may truncate the nation’s democracy, Senate President, Saraki should emulate INEC that issued a Certificate of Return to Etim following the court judgment, which ordered among others that Bassey Etim be issued a Certificate of Return.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the coalition, Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, CASER, Frank Tiete, noted that Saraki does not need up to one hour to swear Etim in, adding that he was already short of time, as that which had been established by law, should not be subjected to lawlessness.

He said: “We the Executive members of Human Right lawyers and Civil Society Group for sustainable rule of law in Nigeria are calling on Senate President, Saraki to respect the court order directing immediate swearing- in of Senator- elect Bassey Etim as a Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East.”