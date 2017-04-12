Gov. Ahmed flags off 1.5bn varsity project

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Wednesday flagged-off the construction of the N1.5 billion College of Social Science and Environmental Studies building at Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said in Osi that the project was in keeping with the multi-campus model of Kwara State University, Malete.

He said the project was also informed by the need to explore opportunities in the education sector as a catalyst for sustainable socio-economic development, especially at the grassroots.

The Osi campus project was expected to be completed within 52 weeks.

The project in Osi marked the third phase of the multi- campus project initiated by the government.

The government had earlier flagged-off the Post Graduate Studies Centre of the School of Business and Governance of the university in Ilorin as well as the Ilesha-Baruba campus in Baruten Local Government Area.

Ahmed said the projects were an eloquent testimony that the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) introduced by his administration had strengthened the capacity of government in meeting its obligations.

“This project, no doubt, will go a long way to improve the standard and quality of education as regards research and human capital development within the targeted communities.

“It will, as well, impact positively on the socio-economic development and well-being of the people of the communities,” he said.

Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’allah, the Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, said the institution would continue to be in the forefront of exploring new ideas and cutting-edge research findings to impact on humanity.

He said the global concern on climate change, air and water quality, clean environment and natural resources management were major concerns of the global community.

Na’allah said the Osi campus of the university, when completed, would host a world-class College of Environmental Sciences, with departments such as Environmental Management and Toxicology.

Others are Plant Environment, Biology, Urban and Regional Planning, Geographic Information Science, Survey and Informatics and Fine Arts.

Dr Amina Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, listed the project segments for execution to include school administrative block, lecture hall and theatre, students’ hostels and staff quarters.

The Olosi of Osi, Oba Solihu Adasofegbe, and Joseph Ajayi, the council Chairman, in their remarks, urged the people to take advantage of the location of the project to improve their education and socio-economic wellbeing.

Mr Tunji Folaranmi, the Director of Project, Unicontinental International Ltd., the firm handling the project, promised to complete the project as scheduled.