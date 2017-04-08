Gospel singer, Rosemary, unveils debut album

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Gospel singer, Rosemary Tony-Ayoko, is set to make her debut on the Nigerian music scene with her album titled, That I May Know Him. The 12-track album features some of Nigeria’s anointed gospel singers, Mairo Ese, Palmira and Donna Ogunnaike. It was produced by music production maestro, Rotimikeys (Rotimi Akinfenwa).

The album which will be officially unveiled at a concert tagged Night of Worship on Sunday, April 9, at The Dome Glory Christian Ministries, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos, will feature music from gospel artistes; Pita, Mairo Ese, Donna Ogunnaike, Dominic Osim, Ice and Palmira, who are all friends of Rosemary.

For the Benson Idahosa University graduate, gospel music isn’t something she stumbled upon. “It all started about 13years ago in my final year, when God came to me in the dream and told me about the music ministry and how He has singled me out to be used by Him.

Although I didn’t start the moment He told me because I wasn’t ready for it and He had to teach me a few things that will help me stay in line with what He has called me to do”, she said.

It took Rosemary sacrificing her comfortable job at a Law Firm before the wheel of music would grind on a full throttle. She explains this, “After my resignation all that consumed me was just to have a deeper walk with the person of the Holy Spirit.

The desire to know Him in a more intimate way, hence the title That I may know Him, and I am glad to say that indeed I met Him and I am loving my relationship with the Holy Spirit.”