‘We are going to change the face of Big Volt drink to be enjoyed by poor, rich masses’

By Dayo Adesulu

Country Managing Director, AJEAST Nigeria Limited, Theo Williams has disclosed that the new launched of the Big Volt Energy Drink was aimed at rewarding Nigerians who have been patronizing its products over the years.

Speaking at the launched of Big Energy Drink held at Prest Cruise, Lekki, he said: ”The launch of our newest product, Big Volt Energy Drink, is part of AJE Nigeria aim and objective to pay back to the community and country at large.”

He noted that the drink which had been enjoyed by the rich in the society, will now be sold at affordable price for the masses.

He said: ”We further democratized the drinking of soft drinks ensuring that it was an every day drink not only to be drunk on special occasions because it was more affordable.

”We are going to change the face of the Energy drink market by producing an energy drink that is affordable for the mass market, an energy drink which is no longer an exclusive for the selected few.

”From today Nigerians can afford to participate in enjoying the taste and zing that before was exclusive to those that could afford a N1000 per can or N450 per can, but rather, we will offer the people of Nigeria the largest energy drink in Africa, 650ml at the most affordable price of only N300.

”We offer you for the month of April the introductory price of N3000 per pack but that is not all we are thanking you for the support we will continue to receive by offering a 20% rebate. Meaning the delivered price is N2400 per pack.”