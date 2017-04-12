GKS Laity holds 41st confab

By Oboh Agbonkhese

The Laity of God’s Kingdom Society, GKS, The Church of the Living God, will hold its 41st annual conference this Saturday, April 15, at the church’s headquarters, Salem City, Warri, Delta State.

A statement by Mr. Nath Egbesuri on behalf of Laity Officers Committee said President of the church, Brother Godwin Ifeacho, will declare the event open and deliver a goodwill address, while Chairman of the Laity, Brother Love Ojakovo, will address the conference on Doing that Which is Our Duty in the Lord.

Tomorrow is for Youth Fellowship on “Awake To Righteousness and Sin Not,” to be addressed by the Youth Chairman, Brother Justice Unanka; and Women Fellowship on “He Openeth their Eyes to Discipline,” to be dilivered by the Chairperson, Sister Helen Bazunu.

Other conferences scheduled for Friday, according to Egbesuri, are those of indigenes of Urhobo, Igbo, Isoko and the Lawyers’ Forum. A thanksgiving service will bring the conferences to a close on Sunday.