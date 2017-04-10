France, Germany to provide security aid to 5 African Countries

Germany and France planned to provide equipment and training to five African states, Defence Ministers of the two European countries said at a meeting in Berlin on Monday.

The two countries would provide security aid through a joint front against terrorism.

“Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad also known as the Sahel G5 are the focus of the initiative.

“The goal is to get them to a point where they would be “strong enough in the future to better safeguard their own security,’’ German Defence Minister,’’ Ursula von der Leyen, said.

French Defence Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, added that Europe’s security was also being defended in the Sahel.

The Sahel typically refers to a band of Africa wedged between the Sahara and the continent’s savannah lands.

The five states, which set up the Sahel G5 as a counter terrorism organisation earlier this year, aim to cooperate on development and security.

Northern Mali and neighbouring areas are seen as havens for rebels and Islamist terrorists.

A lack of security in the region has driven the movement of refugees towards Europe.