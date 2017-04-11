Foundation presents cash awards, UME forms to students in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

NDOKWA Scholastic Initiative Foundation, NSIF, has presented cash awards and University Matriculation Examination, UME, forms to the best performing students in the Junior and Secondary Schools from select secondary schools in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State.

Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Chibuzor Uwadione, in his remarks, lamented what he called the decay in Nigeria’s academic system, saying that the provision of functional literacy programmes was the only way through which illiteracy could be reduced in the country.

He said: “Today, some of our university graduates cannot write common essays and in the past 16 years that I have been the Chairman of Ndokwa Association Scholarship Board in America, I am privileged to read some of their essays and if you see what they write, you will shed tears for our students.

“The only way to secure our future is to provide a good literacy programme and we have started with the hope that in the near future the Ndokwa nation and the state students will be reckoned with anywhere in the world.

“Now, we are starting small to help these students brighten up their academic standard. The foundation has decided to help those who are very good academically but don’t have the source to go to school.”

because if a person is able to go to school and study, then we have a less troubled society.”

On his part, Director of Operations of the Foundation, Engr. Emefienem Nwaiku, explained that “the cash award is to encourage students in the Senior and Junior Secondary Schools and as time goes on, we shall extend our activities to the higher institutions so that our future leaders of tomorrow will not have cause to regret.

“Most of us in this foundation schooled in this area and we are giving back to the society the little we can, especially for the education sector, to see how we can impact on the lives of our people. Some of our children are without any hope of going to school because of no sponsor, so are lending a helping hand.”