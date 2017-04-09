Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to deepening savings culture

FIDELITY Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to deepen the general savings culture and help improve the standard of living amongst Nigerians. This initiative, which is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion policy, seeks to empower the bank’s customers and help them through the harsh economic period.

The Regional Bank Head, Anambra/Enugu Region, Fidelity Bank Plc, Leonard Ezugwu, made the commitment at the price presentation ceremony of the 6th monthly/2nd quarterly draw of the bank’s ongoing savings promo, ‘Get Alert in Millions Promo’.

Johnson Chukwudeme Ndelekwute, a petty trader in Anambra State, smiled home N5m richer having emerged the star prize winner in the 6th monthly/2nd quarterly draw of the banks’s ongoing savings promo.

While receiving his presentation, Ndelekwute could not hold back his tears as he never expected the news to be true. He expressed gratitude to God and thanked Fidelity Bank for keeping its words. He advised family, friends and the general public to open savings account with the bank to stand a chance of being the next set of millionaires.

Speaking at the event, Ezugwu thanked customers for their loyalty and patronage to the bank. He explained that the promo is not only targeted at deepening the savings culture in the country in line with the CBN financial inclusion policy, but also the bank’s way of rewarding customers for keeping faith with it.

The Fidelity Get Alert in Millions promo was unveiled in August 2016 as part of the bank’s promise to empower customers and put smiles on their faces in the midst of biting economic situation in the country. To participate in the promo, a new customer has to open a savings account and grow it to N20,000, while an existing customer is required to top his account by N10,000 to qualify for the monthly draw to win up to N3 million. In addition, to qualify for a N5m win in the quarterly draw, new and existing customers are required to grow their account balance by N50, 000 monthly.