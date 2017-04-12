FIB: A-Ibom NGOs advocate penalty for offenders

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—civil society groups in Akwa Ibom State, Policy Alert and Akwa Ibom State Guild of Community Development Advocates, AGCODA, have urged the state legislature to firm up the Fiscal Responsibility Bill, FIB, with provisions that will guarantee the independence of the proposed Fiscal Responsibility Commission and greater public access to fiscal information.

In a statement at the end of a public hearing on the Bill organised by the state House of Assembly, yesterday, in Uyo, Tijah Bolton-Akpan, acting Executive Director of Policy Alert, called for sanctions to serve as a deterrent to offenders.

He said: “The proposed Fiscal Responsibility Bill has done well to create rules to guide public expenditure and promote long-term fiscal sustainability. So we can look forward to a rule-based system that will replace the current culture of executive discretion in public finance management which fosters corruption and promotes waste.

“However, we note that the Bill does not go far enough to guarantee independence of the proposed Fiscal Responsibility Commission and fails to stipulate penalties for offenders. These gaps may end up rendering the proposed commission a toothless bulldog as we have seen happen at the federal level and even in some of the states where the law is already in force.

“We have also observed that the Bill is not strong enough on provisions to ensure proactive, mandatory and timely disclosure and publication of all government revenue and expenditure transactions. Citizens’ access to fiscal information is critical to promote responsible management of public resources. Therefore, passing the Bill into law without including such provisions will undermine the objective of the proposed law.”

Commending sponsors of the Bill for finally coming up with the Bill which has suffered undue delay from the executive, Harry Udoh, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Guild of Community Development Advocates, AGCODA, advocated speedy passage of the Public procurement law.