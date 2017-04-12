FG issues public servants ultimatum to update record online

By Favour Nnabugwu

Abuja—The Federal Government has issued ultimatum to public servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, to update their record online.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, in a circular issued to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, titled Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System, IPPIS, gave public servants between April 10 and May 2, 2017 to do so

The circular further stated that the web address of the online portal, which is www.verification.gov.ng, would be opened for immediate access by employees of MDAs that had already forwarded their structures, such as departments, divisions, sections and units, to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Oyo-Iya said the move was hinged on the successful pilot implementation in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, which is to be replicated in the remaining MDAs to pave way for the roll out of the HR Module of IPPIS.

It added that MDAs that had not yet forwarded their structures to the OHCSF should do so urgently to enable their set up on the portal, with a view to providing immediate access to their employees within the stipulated time frame.