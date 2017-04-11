FG issues public servants ultimatum to update record online

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Federal Government has issued ultimatum to Public Servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to update their record Online.

The head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita issued the ultimatum to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Circular titled “Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource (HR) Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS)”, give public servants between April 10 to May 2, 2017 to do so.

The Circular further stated that the Web address for the Online Portal www.verification.gov.ng would be opened for immediate access by the employees of MDAs that have already forwarded their structures such as Departments, Divisions, Sections and Units to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Oyo-Iya said that the move is hinged on the successful pilot implementation in the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, which is to be replicated in the remaining MDAs to pave way for the roll out of the HR Module of IPPIS.

It added that the MDAs that have not forwarded their structures to the OHCSF should do so urgently.